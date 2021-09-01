$678.37 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report sales of $678.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the lowest is $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,079. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

