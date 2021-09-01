6,893 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

