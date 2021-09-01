6,916 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

