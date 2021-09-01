7,296 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in SBA Communications by 56.4% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 98,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $51,872,412. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBAC traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $363.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,610. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.30 and a 200-day moving average of $303.60.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
