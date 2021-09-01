80,008 Shares in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. ACG Wealth owned 2.13% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 205,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

QINT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 4,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

