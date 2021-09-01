$93.70 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report sales of $93.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $384.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 17,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

