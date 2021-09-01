A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading Up 0.3%

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 8,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A.H. Belo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A.H. Belo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares in the last quarter.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

