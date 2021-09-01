A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $19,516.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

