Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.