AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $8.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. 3,068,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

