Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/27/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

8/26/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

7/19/2021 – Abeona Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 449,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,295. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

