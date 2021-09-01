ABM Industries Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

