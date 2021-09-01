Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $12.24 on Friday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

