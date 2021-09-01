Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

