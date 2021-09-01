Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE ACN opened at $337.28 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $338.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.69. The firm has a market cap of $214.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

