ACENT (ACE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.33 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

