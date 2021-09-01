ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,492. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

