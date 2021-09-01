ACG Wealth Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.39. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $263.63.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.