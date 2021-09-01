ACG Wealth Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $77,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after acquiring an additional 301,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

VMC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $185.85. 476,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

