Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,799 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,424,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

