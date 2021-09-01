Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,689. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

