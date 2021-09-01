Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.66 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,909. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

