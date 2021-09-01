Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 16,629 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $68,535,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.35. 4,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

