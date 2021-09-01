Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 499 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $496.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

