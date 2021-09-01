Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.