Actinium (ACM) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,797.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Actinium has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $967,737.76 and $12,797.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,202,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

