Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.66. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $82.97. 55,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,924. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

