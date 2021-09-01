Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 235,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,924. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

