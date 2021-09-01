Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $461,266.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $461,266.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.64 or 0.07454165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.33 or 0.01347928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00366373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00137568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00616909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00373546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00352759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

