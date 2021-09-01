Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $16.16

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $17.49. Adagene shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adagene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Adagene by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

