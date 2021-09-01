Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

