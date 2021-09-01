Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $11.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.03. 43,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after buying an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

