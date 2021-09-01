AdEx Network (ADX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $72.04 million and $8.55 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00816771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048677 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,290,068 coins and its circulating supply is 127,847,592 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars.

