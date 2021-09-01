AdEx Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.14 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00841087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00111321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047837 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,199,652 coins and its circulating supply is 127,757,176 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

