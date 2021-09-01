ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Head-To-Head Survey

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADM Tronics Unlimited and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A Viveve Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90% Viveve Medical -295.82% -109.68% -71.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADM Tronics Unlimited and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.90 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Viveve Medical $5.48 million 5.37 -$21.92 million N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Risk & Volatility

ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company was founded on March 3, 1987 and is headquartered Englewood, CO.

