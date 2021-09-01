Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Robert M. Eversole Sells 10,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $3,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

