Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

