Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,148 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 28.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $221.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.61. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

