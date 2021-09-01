Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of UI stock opened at $325.36 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.57 and a 200-day moving average of $308.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.