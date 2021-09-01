Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,964 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,229,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,470,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,151,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

