Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 719.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.39 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

