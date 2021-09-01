Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affimed stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
