Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Affimed stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

