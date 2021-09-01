Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

AFYA opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Afya by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Afya by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

