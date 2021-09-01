Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.
AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.
AFYA opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
