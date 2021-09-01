AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ AGBA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. AGBA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.
AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About AGBA Acquisition
AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.