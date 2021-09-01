AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AGBA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. AGBA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGBA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

