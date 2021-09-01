Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.42. 40,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

