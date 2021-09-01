Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

NYSE AGTI opened at $21.33 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.