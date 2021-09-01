Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

APD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.01. 3,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,244. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

