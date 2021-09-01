Albany International Corp. (AIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Albany International has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

AIN opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. Albany International has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

