Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 20,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,927,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

