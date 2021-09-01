Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

